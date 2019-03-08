Arizona looking forward to seeing Sun Devils once again
The last time Arizona played Arizona State the game went into overtime and the Wildcats were without one of their most important players. The two team will meet up again Saturday afternoon in Tucso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news