University of Arizona head women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes has signed a new contract to lead the program through the 2023-24 season. Barnes led the Wildcats to a 24-win season in 2018-19 that culminated with a WNIT championship and marked the program’s most wins in a season in 15 years.

“Adia Barnes has built an exciting program and a culture of excellence since returning as the head coach at the University of Arizona,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Arizona Women’s Basketball is a program that has achieved tremendous success on the court, in the classroom and in our community. Adia is an outstanding coach, leader and mentor to her student-athletes, which has allowed the program to reach new heights and be positioned for a very bright future. We all look forward to many more exciting seasons under Adia’s leadership.”

Arizona posted an impressive mark of 24-13 last season, which included an 18-win improvement from the year before as the biggest single-season turnaround in program history. The Wildcats won the 2019 WNIT title in front of record-breaking crowds at McKale Center. The six postseason wins were played in front of a total crowd of 45,602 fans. Arizona broke program and Pac-12 attendance records with a sellout crowd of 14,644 for the championship game victory over Northwestern.

“I would like to thank Dave Heeke and President Robbins from the bottom of my heart for trusting me to lead this amazing program and for always being our biggest fans,” said Barnes. “I would also like to thank Erika Barnes, Suzy Mason and Rocky LaRose for supporting me ever since I was a student-athlete here at Arizona. It has been a blessing to lead this program, and I am truly grateful for the support from our leadership and administration. Our community in Tucson and the University of Arizona is special, and I can’t think of a better place to call home. The rise of our program has been powered by an amazing group of student-athletes who represent what this program stands for on and off the court. I can’t wait to continue to coach these young women and take the program to another level.”