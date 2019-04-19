Seventh-ranked Arizona got a three-hit shutout from Taylor McQuillin, her fifth in seven Pac-12 starts, and the Wildcats won their 18th straight game, 7-0 over Stanford to begin a three-game series at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Arizona, the nation’s leader in home runs entering Thursday, scored all seven of its runs on three homers in the game. Reyna Carranco and Dejah Mulipola each hit three-run shots while Hillary Edior belted a solo shot.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third before the Cats used the long ball in three consecutive innings to break open the game. UA now has an NCAA-most 84 home runs this season.

McQuillin improved to 16-5 on the season, winning her eighth straight start. In those eight starts, dating back to the beginning of Pac-12 play, McQuillin has thrown six shutouts and has not allowed more than three hits in any of them (all complete games). On Thursday, she struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits – all singles.

The Cats improved to 36-7 overall and 13-0 in Pac-12 play. What’s on the line tomorrow? Only one team in Arizona history has started conference play 14-0 – the 1994 Wildcats that won their first 23 Pac-10 games. The 2019 Wildcats will look to join them with a win on Friday at 6 p.m. in game 2.

KEY INNINGS

Bottom 3: After going two innings without a hit, the Cats got two of them to lead off the bottom of the third. Hannah Martinez and Jenna Kean beat out back-to-back infield singles to put two on for the top of the order. Reyna Carranco brought them home with her fifth home run of the season, a three-run homer off the scoreboard in right field. (3-0, UA)

Bottom 4: UA added to the lead on a Hillary Edior solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning, her second homer in as many games. (4-0, UA)

Bottom 5: The Cats hit their third home run in as many innings when Dejah Mulipola crushed a high-towering home run into the left field bleachers, a three-run homer, to put the Cats ahead by a touchdown. (7-0, UA)

UP NEXT

Arizona and Stanford will meet in game 2 on Friday at 6 p.m. MST.