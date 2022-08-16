Arizona loaded with talent in new-look receiver room

Cummings, who played professionally with the Edmonton Eskimos and Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League after spending three seasons at Oregon State, noted that despite the youth of the wide receiver group, they are coming along quickly learning the different plays and concepts.

"The players, for the most part even though the group is fairly young, they know the whole offense," Cummings said. "Now we can talk about why we do different stuff. Why we like this concept versus cover 3 rather than cover 4 and so we're getting into the how and why."

Last season, the Wildcats wide receiver room was quite limited. Stanley Berryhill led the team with 83 receptions with the next best being BJ Casteel, who hauled in 33 passes. Between the progressions being made by Dorian Singer, as well as the additions of receivers like Jacob Cowing through the transfer portal and Tetairoa McMillan along with Kevin Green Jr. as recruits, this is looking like one of the deepest wide receiver rooms the Wildcats have had in a long time and might rank amongst the best in the program's history.