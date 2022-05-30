Arizona linebacker target Jordan Whitney trims his list to five schools

As much as the recruiting process can be a burden for high school juniors, Whitney hasn't felt that throughout his time getting to know coaches and different programs from around the country. Still, he understands that there is no big reason for delaying a decision if he finds the right school.

He is nearing that time in his recruitment, and the next month will help determine where he ends up playing in 2023.

“Oh, it’s been really enjoyable, I love it,” Whitney said of the recruiting process. “It gets busy at times, but I still like it a lot. I get to talk to all these different coaches, get to see all these different schools, get to learn what makes them unique and compare all these other schools. That’s the best part about it.”