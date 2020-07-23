GOAZCATS - Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Arizona Wildcats senior linebacker Colin Schooler has been named to the preseason Wuerffel Trophy Award Watch List, it was announced Thursday morning.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy Winner, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service" and is presented annually in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The 16th recipient will be formally announced at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 8, 2020, and will be presented at the 52nd All Sports Association's Awards Dinner on February 19, 2021.

Schooler has 18 career community service hours to his credit and was active in the spring with five hours before the semester was interrupted by COVID-19. Schooler's community service endeavors last spring included trips to Diamond Children's Medical Center and to local classrooms to read to elementary students.

A native of Dana Point, California, Schooler has played in 37 career games for the Wildcats. He will enter his senior season with 312 tackles, which already rank 12th most in program history. He also enters the season with 46 career tackles-for-loss, which rank fourth-best in school history. Schooler is a three-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as well.