Arizona LB Jacob Manu, OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai ruled out for the season

"It's unfortunate how those things happened," Brennan said during his weekly Monday press conference. "This is a situation where you always say next guy up, but somebody has to pick up the flag and somebody has to get ready to go. We're counting on each other, what we do collectively and how we play, to give us a chance to play clean football on Saturday in terms of what we choose to do schematically."

Tapa'atoutai, who has started six of seven games at left tackle, injured his leg near the end of the first half in Saturday's game.

Manu, who has 47 tackles on the season, appeared to injure his knee on a non-contact play early in the loss to the Buffaloes and ultimately only. played 25 snaps in the game.

Arizona will be down two more starters. Monday, Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan announced that linebacker and leading tackler Jacob Manu and starting left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries suffered in Saturday's 34-7 loss to Colorado.

Kamuela Ka'aihue is likely to the replacement for Manu at the linebacker position. The sophomore limped off the field Saturday as well but was able to play 28 snaps for the second week in a row.

Brennan said Monday that he believes the 6-foot-2 linebacker will be healthy enough to play against West Virginia. If not, Taye Brown would slide into Manu's role.

Manu currently sits 13th among all players in the Big 12 with his 47 tackles.

At tackle, the Wildcats will have to make some adjustments with the loss of Tapa'atoutai. One of the changes could be moving right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea to the left side, but Brennan said Monday that the staff still is figuring out its plan at the position.

Presently, Oregon transfer Michael Wooten will take Tapa'atoutai's spot in the lineup with Joey Capra also getting an opportunity to see more action this weekend. Wooten replaced Tapa'atoutai on Saturday but struggled, particularly in pass protection, across 30 snaps played for the Wildcats. He's played in four games this year.

Capra has played a total of 17 snaps this season in games against Texas Tech and BYU. The Nevada transfer has played both left guard and right tackle for Arizona this year.

The injuries to Manu and Tapa'atoutai are just the latest in what has become a disappointing first season for Brennan in Tucson. The Wildcats have already lost defensive back Treydan Stukes for the season to an injury and are currently without fellow starting DB Gunner Maldonado, who Brennan said Monday will need to have surgery for his injury.

Arizona now sits under .500 at 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play entering this week's contest against West Virginia.