Arizona LB Jacob Manu has entered the transfer portal

Manu has played three seasons with the Wildcats from 2022 through 2024.

In 2024, Manu played in just seven games. He missed Arizona’s final five games of the season after suffering a non-contact knee injury in the Wildcats' loss to Colorado on Oct. 19. Manu recorded 47 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defended and one fumble recovery in 358 defensive snaps. He also played 30 snaps on special teams.

Manu was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023. He recorded 116 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defended that year.

In 32 career games played with Arizona, he amassed 217 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Manu was a high-three-star prospect out of Servite Academy in California in the class of 2022. He ranked as the No. 16 inside linebacker in the cycle and the No. 34 recruit in the Golden State.

Manu committed to the Wildcats in October of 2021. He signed with Arizona and then-head coach Jedd Fisch in December of that year and arrived in Tucson in the summer of 2022. Fisch took the head coaching job at Washington in 2024, and Manu played under Brent Brennan this past season.