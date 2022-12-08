Arizona has landed its first transfer of the offseason as senior defensive lineman Tyler Manoa has committed to the Wildcats after transferring from UCLA and visiting Tucson last weekend.

Out of high school, Manoa was a three-star recruit according to Rivals and the No. 76 recruit in the state of California. He saw the field in all 12 games as a reserve lineman his freshman year in 2018 before seeing the field in all 12 games again the following season that also included five starts.

He continued to see playing time as a reserve lineman as well as on special teams over the next few years. Manoa played in 41 games in total from 2018 to 2021.

Manoa just saw action in the first four games this past season, but he did not receive a start. He was turned from a defensive lineman into an offensive lineman before leaving the program last October.

Manoa also received offers from UConn, Oregon State and UNLV to go along with some other schools.

Arizona lost defensive lineman JB Brown and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs to the transfer portal this offseason, so Johnny Nansen and the rest of the defensive staff will likely continue to hit the portal to address the defensive line.