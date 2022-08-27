Genesis Smith took just one official visit in the recruiting process before making a decision. Shortly after that June trip down to Tucson, the Chandler-Hamilton standout safety trimmed down his list to four schools — Arizona, Washington, Iowa State and Oregon State. With the Wildcats being the only one of those four programs it seemed only logical that UA would end up earning his commitment.

It took a couple months, but that became a reality Saturday night. Smith is the first in-state commitment for the Wildcats in the current recruiting cycle, but it might be the one the coaches are most excited to have.

The 6-foot-2 safety has been a top priority for Arizona since early in the process, and the coaching staff has remained consistent in its approach to pursuing Smith over the last several months.

He has been able to build a bond with the coaches in Tucson helping him in the process of making a decision.

"I would definitely just say the family feel," Smith said. "The family feeling that they bring to the table. Everyone there makes me feel like family. Good locker-room vibes, and everyone is as one really. That was definitely one of the biggest things for me."