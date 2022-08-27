Arizona lands in-state commitment from Chandler-Hamilton DB Genesis Smith
Genesis Smith took just one official visit in the recruiting process before making a decision. Shortly after that June trip down to Tucson, the Chandler-Hamilton standout safety trimmed down his list to four schools — Arizona, Washington, Iowa State and Oregon State. With the Wildcats being the only one of those four programs it seemed only logical that UA would end up earning his commitment.
It took a couple months, but that became a reality Saturday night. Smith is the first in-state commitment for the Wildcats in the current recruiting cycle, but it might be the one the coaches are most excited to have.
The 6-foot-2 safety has been a top priority for Arizona since early in the process, and the coaching staff has remained consistent in its approach to pursuing Smith over the last several months.
He has been able to build a bond with the coaches in Tucson helping him in the process of making a decision.
"I would definitely just say the family feel," Smith said. "The family feeling that they bring to the table. Everyone there makes me feel like family. Good locker-room vibes, and everyone is as one really. That was definitely one of the biggest things for me."
Arizona struggled for years to keep players from the top high schools across the state from leaving home to play at other programs in different parts of the country. That trend has started to change under Jedd Fisch, and Smith is the just the latest Hamilton player to join the program since Fisch took over as head coach late in 2020.
Offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and defensive lineman Russell Davis II are two Hamilton alums who are freshmen with the Wildcats this year after signing with the program in the 2022 cycle. Linebacker Victor Zayas is another recent Hamilton grad who suits up for Arizona.
In addition to that connection, Smith built a strong bond with Arizona defensive backs coaches Chuck Cecil and DeWayne Walker throughout the process. Now, he will have a chance to be part of the secondary for UA next year.
“They said they like how I move on tape and they want me to play free safety for them,” Smith said. “They do a lot of Cover 3, so they said I would be a high safety for them. So, I like that they think of me as a high safety.”
Smith is now the 19th commitment for the Wildcats in the 2023 class, and he is the eighth defensive back to give the program his pledge in the current cycle.
The new Arizona commit opens his senior season Friday when Hamilton takes on Peoria-Centennial. Smith finished his junior season with 40 tackles and four interceptions. He recently added offers from Cal and UNLV before reaching his decision.
