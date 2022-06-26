Arizona lands forward Breya Cunningham for the 2023 class

Sunday afternoon, Arizona landed highly touted forward Breya Cunningham for the 2023 recruiting class giving two commitments for the class with Cunningham and Montaya Dew who is also a forward.

Cunningham is a 6-foot-4 power forward from Chula Vista (Calif) out of La Jolla Country Day School that choice Arizona over Oregon, UCLA, USC and Texas.

One of Cunningham's teammates Jada Williams is a highly touted recruit that has already committed to UCLA making the Wildcats landing her an impressive get for Adia Barnes and her staff.