 GOAZCATS - Arizona lands forward Breya Cunningham for the 2023 class
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-26 17:50:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Arizona lands forward Breya Cunningham for the 2023 class

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Sunday afternoon, Arizona landed highly touted forward Breya Cunningham for the 2023 recruiting class giving two commitments for the class with Cunningham and Montaya Dew who is also a forward.

Cunningham is a 6-foot-4 power forward from Chula Vista (Calif) out of La Jolla Country Day School that choice Arizona over Oregon, UCLA, USC and Texas.

One of Cunningham's teammates Jada Williams is a highly touted recruit that has already committed to UCLA making the Wildcats landing her an impressive get for Adia Barnes and her staff.

Here's a highlight video of Cunningham:

