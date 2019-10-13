Arizona landed the next commitment in its 2020 class Sunday as three-star linebacker Jabar Triplett Jr. gave the program his pledge picking the Wildcats over offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and many others.

The 6-foot-2 prospect was offered by Arizona back in late July and since that time he has become a priority for Kevin Sumlin's coaching staff. He took an official visit to UA last month so he could see Tucson in person before making his decision.

Playing in the Pac-12 is something that Triplett believes fits his style of play and his versatility is something that fits what defensive coordinator Marcel Yates wants on that side of the ball.

The versatile linebacker is the 12th commitment for the Wildcats in the 2020 class and the first since early September. He is just the fourth prospect to commit to UA in the class who will play on the defensive side of the ball.

