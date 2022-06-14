Arizona lands commitment from FSU transfer running back DJ Williams
Tuesday afternoon, Arizona and coach Jedd Fisch landed a commitment from Florida State transfer running back DJ Williams to fill the final available scholarship spot on the roster.
Williams is the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James and after spending a year at FSU and getting 10 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown has decided to join Arizona making it his third school in four years of college football.
Throughout Williams career he had totaled 646 yards rushing on 132 rushes with six touchdowns to go along with his 72 yards receiving. His best season came during the 2019-20 season while at Auburn where get rushed for 400 yards.
With the addition of WIlliams, the Arizona backfield gets even more crowded going a possibly six deep at the position with Michael Wiley, Drake Anderson, Jonah Coleman, Stevie Rocker, Jalen John and the former FSU back. That is not including four-star running back Rayshon Luke, who will be joining the team in during fall camp before the season.
It is always great to have a ton of depth at any position, but now the question becomes, how will Fisch keep everyone in the room engaged and happy with their roles?
It will certainly be a tough task but fall camp could bring some separation among the running backs.
