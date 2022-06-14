Arizona lands commitment from FSU transfer running back DJ Williams

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2Vjb25kIHRpbWUgYWlu4oCZdCBub3RoaW5nIGxpa2UgdGhl IGZpcnN0LCBnb3R0YSBtYWtlIGl0IGNvdW50LiBHcmF0ZWZ1bCBmb3IgdGhl IG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T Y290dGllR3JhaGFtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTY290dGllR3Jh aGFtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyaXpvbmFG QmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJpem9uYUZCYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvYmVhcmRvd24/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNiZWFyZG93bjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2NvbW1p dHRlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2NvbW1p dHRlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hHTGxPdlBUM1oiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YR0xsT3ZQVDNaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDFhbWRq d2lsbGlhbXMgKEBkandpbGxpYW1zMjM2NikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kandpbGxpYW1zMjM2Ni9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNjc5ODMxODg3 NzEwMjA4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tuesday afternoon, Arizona and coach Jedd Fisch landed a commitment from Florida State transfer running back DJ Williams to fill the final available scholarship spot on the roster. Williams is the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James and after spending a year at FSU and getting 10 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown has decided to join Arizona making it his third school in four years of college football.



Throughout Williams career he had totaled 646 yards rushing on 132 rushes with six touchdowns to go along with his 72 yards receiving. His best season came during the 2019-20 season while at Auburn where get rushed for 400 yards.