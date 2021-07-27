Arizona kicker Lucas Havrisik makes preseason Pac-12 All-Conference team

Pac-12 Media Day is taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles, and Tuesday morning the league released its preseason all-conference selections. The group that is selected by the media features 52 players making up a first and second team plus a group of specialists as well.

Arizona received the fewest number of selections in the conference as senior kicker Lucas Havrisik was picked by the media as the second team's kicker. Havrisik opted to return for a fifth season with the Wildcats after putting together a strong senior season in 2020.

The Riverside, California native made six of his seven field goal attempts in the shortened season. He made six consecutive field goals to end the season.

Havrisik made eight of his nine extra point attempts during the 2020 season.

He opened the season with a big performance last year against USC as the senior booted three field goals in the game that included a season-long kick of 51 yards.

Havrisik connected on both of his field goal attempts in a loss to Colorado on Dec. 5.

The veteran has been impressive on kickoffs throughout his career with the Wildcats, and that continued into the 2020 season. He averaged 64.3 yards on his kickoffs last year with 17 of his 21 kicks ending up as touchbacks.

Utah kicker Jadon Redding earned the first-team selection by the media Tuesday.

UA did not receive any honorable mention nods from the media on the preseason list.