Arizona 'just all felt right' for new 2023 DB commit Justin Johnson

Justin Johnson didn't have to commit to Arizona or any school right now. He could have waited out the process and seen what other schools decide to enter the mix before making his decision. However, his visit to Tucson over the weekend wasn't his first.

He had been on campus with the Wildcats a couple times before his latest trip giving him a strong level of comfort with Jedd Fisch and the program he has built at UA. The 6-foot-2 athlete prospect already had a good idea of what he was going to do before making the trek from Inglewood, California to Arizona over the weekend.

The latest visit and his opportunity to see the team in action certainly helped, but Johnson had already been working toward making his decision when it was time for the call.

“Being there for the third time seeing the coaches, seeing the practice, seeing the players they energy at practice is different,” he said about his most recent trip. “It just all felt right to me. I felt a lot of love from the coaching staff when I told them that I wanted to commit, and I just felt like I made the right decision.”