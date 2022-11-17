Arizona, Jayden de Laura working to stay focused ahead of Wazzu matchup
There have been numerous games this season in which Arizona players and coaches have faced their former teams, but this weekend's game will be the most notable of them all as quarterback Jayden de Laura gears up to face his former team when Washington State comes to Tucson on Saturday.
The third-year sophomore began his career with the Cougars, winning the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year last season and leading Washington State to its first Apple Cup win over Washington since 2012.
Then came the offseason.
Jake Dickert was named the permanent head coach after stepping in as the interim when the Cougars fired Nick Rolovich midway through season. He brought in Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris as the new offensive coordinator on the Palouse. Morris, in turn, offered and eventually brought in his starting quarterback at UIW, Cameron Ward, who passed for 40 touchdowns and over 4,600 yards in the 2021 season.
All this after Dickert told reporters that the offense would be built around de Laura. Eventually, de Laura entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to make the move to Arizona.
Needless to say, not all the feelings are warm ones for the Arizona signal caller when it comes to his former team.
"I would love to just say it's going to be just another game for everybody," Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. "I would assume that it's going to have some form of an impact on Jayden as a little different of a situation than Hunter [Echols]. He was the starting quarterback there, he was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year there and now he's here.
