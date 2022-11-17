Jake Dickert was named the permanent head coach after stepping in as the interim when the Cougars fired Nick Rolovich midway through season. He brought in Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris as the new offensive coordinator on the Palouse. Morris, in turn, offered and eventually brought in his starting quarterback at UIW, Cameron Ward, who passed for 40 touchdowns and over 4,600 yards in the 2021 season.

All this after Dickert told reporters that the offense would be built around de Laura. Eventually, de Laura entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to make the move to Arizona.

Needless to say, not all the feelings are warm ones for the Arizona signal caller when it comes to his former team.

"I would love to just say it's going to be just another game for everybody," Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. "I would assume that it's going to have some form of an impact on Jayden as a little different of a situation than Hunter [Echols]. He was the starting quarterback there, he was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year there and now he's here.