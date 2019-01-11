Arizona isn't perfect, but remains undefeated in Pac-12 play
Winning tight games is still winning. Arizona hasn't had it easy to start Pac-12 play over the last couple weeks. However, the Wildcats head into Saturday night's game against Cal sitting atop the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news