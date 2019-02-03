Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-03 17:03:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arizona in the midst of heavy adversity

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It felt like there was something to feel good about after Arizona's overtime loss to Arizona State Thursday night. Yes, the Wildcats continued their losing streak and yes it was the first time a Bo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}