Arizona HS Football: Lancers raced past Ironwood Ridge

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

After getting out to a slow 10-3 start against Ironwood Ridge (2-1), the Lancers went into the half, looking to make adjustments and get their offense clicking.

The second half was all Salpointe (2-0), with the offensive line and running game taking over by hanging 288 yards on the ground as the Lancers went on to secure a 34-9 victory over Ironwood Ridge.

Although the high passing numbers weren't there at the end of the game for Lancers start quarterback Treyson Bourguet, he still had a solid night with 99 yards passing and 78 yards rushing with one 24-yard passing touchdown near the end of the night.

Here's Salpointe coach Eric Rogers talking about what adjustments his team made at the half and discussing the impact of senior running back Anthony Wilhite has in the backfield:

Out of the 288 yards rushing the Lancers had on the ground, Wilhite had 89 yards on 15 carries and scored the only touchdown in the first half to give his team the lead going into the locker room.

Here's Wilhite talking about his team's strong second-half performance and discussing what he saw on the field that allowed him to have a big night on the ground:

The loss for Ironwood Ridge causes the team to fall to 2-2 on the season, with the Nighthawks on the road next week against 1-3 CDO.

With the win, Salpointe improves to 3-0 on the season right before the team's trip up north to Scottsdale to face off against a Saguaro team that is 2-1 coming off of a narrow 27-26 loss to Chaparral.

