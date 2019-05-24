Being in a Super Regional is not something new for Mike Candrea or his sixth-ranked Arizona team. This weekend will marl the sixth consecutive season the team has played in a Super Regional. However, advancing past this round has been an issue over the last decade.

Arizona's last Women's College World Series appearance came back in 2010. Prior to the that, throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the Wildcats were regulars at the event winning eight national titles from 1991-2007.

Not thinking about the drought has been part of what has helped the 'Cats get to this point as they prepare to face No. 11 Ole Miss at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium starting Friday afternoon. Candrea's feeling is that his team has its hands full already worrying about the Rebels to concern itself with thinking ahead to Oklahoma City and the final tournament of the postseason.

"A three-game series is a three-game series, but I really don't look at it that way," Candrea said Thursday. "I look at it as a one-game series, you know? I don't really look ahead. Right now I'm worried about just getting through tomorrow, playing the best that we can and taking it one game at a time.

"I know that's cliché and you don't want to hear that, but it's the only way you can approach this game. You get too far ahead of yourself or worry too much about what's happened, as a coach or as an athlete, it can eat you up. I like to be where my feet are. I always say, 'be where your feet are' and where my feet are is where I am right now talking to you."

While Arizona's players have talked this week about winning the Super Regional this weekend for their coach, they also have their personal reasons for wanting to break through the wall UA has been stuck behind for nearly a decade. Playing in the Women's College World Series is the pinnacle of the sport for most softball players and it is an important career mark to have in the book of their careers.

Arizona center fielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza understands what it would mean to get the Wildcats back to WCWS considering she has a family connection through her aunt, Toni Masceranas, wo played at for the Wildcats from 1998-2001.

"It means something special," Palomino-Cardoza said about UA being able to advance past this weekend's Super Regional. "... My aunt went to the College World Series and she won a national championship, so I think being here and trying to get back to Oklahoma City and win a national championship to be at the level she was at it means a lot to me. We're gonna do everything we can to get there."