Arizona HC Brent Brennan eyes bye week to reset and refocus

Through the first three weeks of the college football season, Arizona sits with a 2-1 record in what can be described as disappointing start to the year.

The Wildcats entered the campaign with so much excitement from the fan base and expectations to grow from a 10-3 season in 2023 which was only the fourth time in school history the team reached at least 10 wins, that concluded with an appearance at the Alamo Bowl where UA took home a 38-24 victory over Oklahoma.

Even with the positivity surrounding the program and the return of many starters most notably including superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and quarterback Noah Fifita, the Wildcats had to undergo a head coaching change with Brent Brennan stepping in with Jedd Fisch leaving for Washington and that transition seems to still be working itself out.