Arizona has James Akinjo focused on playing point guard this season
There's a certain kind of honor that comes with playing point guard at Arizona. The position has gone through plenty of transformations over the years, but head coach Sean Miller – a former point g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news