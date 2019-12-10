Arizona's season came to an end a couple weekends ago in Tempe and the Wildcats are currently into their offseason. However, the Pac-12 Conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday and a few Wildcats were recognized for the work they were able to showcase this year.

UA did not have any players on the either the first or second teams, but the Wildcats were able to have five players named as honorable mention selections as part of the conference honors. Two of the players are on the offensive side of the ball while the other three play defense for the Wildcats.

Three of the five players to earn recognition are seniors and will not be back with the team next season while two are going to be important parts of the defense in 2020.

Senior offensive lineman Cody Creason and redshirt junior running back JJ Taylor were the two offensive players to be named as honorable mention selections. Defensively, senior defensive back Jace Whittaker, redshirt junior cornerback Lorenzo Burns and junior linebacker Colin Schooler all earned the distinction.

All five players were among the Wildcats' most consistent players the entire season although Taylor and Creason had to miss time because of injury.

Taylor finished his season as one of the Wildcats most used weapons on offense and his workload increased toward the end of the year when the team was working to create a spark offensively. The California native, who has already announced that he will not return to Arizona next season in favor of entering the NFL Draft, led the team in rushing with 721 yards this year to go with five rushing scores.

In addition to his work on the ground, Taylor was an impact player in the receiving game this year catching 32 passes for 289 yards. Taylor was UA's lone first-team selection after the 2018 season.

Creason injured his ankle during the season and had to miss several games, but before that he was the anchor of the group up front for the Wildcats. The senior from California went into the season as the leader of a group that was still a work in progress and he continued to have an impressive career despite the obstacles.

Arizona's defense had plenty of struggles this year and it resulted in three coaches on that side of the ball being fired during the season. Still, the Wildcats were able to have a few players gain attention for their play this year and defensive backs Jace Whittaker and Lorenzo Burns were two of the most important players for UA's defense.

Burns had his best season with the Wildcats as he finished the year with a team-high seven pass breakups in addition to a team-high four interceptions. Whittaker proved to be an invaluable piece to the defense as he made the move from his natural cornerback spot to safety to help the team have more success at the position. He ended the year with three interceptions, six pass breakups and 55 tackles.

Schooler, again, led the team in tackles as he finished the year atop the team leaders in that category with 98 tackles this year. His numbers took a dip from where they were a year ago but he still led the team in several categories including tackles for loss and fumble recoveries.

Arizona was the only team in the Pac-12 to not have one of its players make either the first or second team. A total of 46 players were named to the first and second teams. Since 2014, the Wildcats have only had two players named to either the first or second team.