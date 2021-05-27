Arizona has early season kickoff times announced for upcoming season

Arizona now knows when it will open up the first season of its next era. Thursday the Pac-12 released more early season kickoff times across the conference shedding some light on what the schedule will look like for teams ahead of league play.

The the Wildcats things will begin against BYU in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 p.m. MST. It will be the first game under new head coach Jedd Fisch, who will fittingly begin his career with the program at an NFL stadium.

Fisch was previously a coach with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams before stepping into his first head coaching role with the Wildcats in December.

Arizona's game against BYU is set to be televised by ESPN.

The Labor Day Weekend matchup against the Cougars will be the first of what is five known evening kickoffs for the Wildcats.

Following its season opener in Las Vegas, Arizona will return home to play San Diego State in a matchup that is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 11 with Pac-12 Network televising the game.

UA will then face Northern Arizona the following Saturday with another 7 p.m. start time that will again be televised by Pac-12 Network.

In addition to announcing the kickoff times for the first three games of the season, the program released start times for its two Friday matchups this year.

Arizona will host Washington on Oct. 22 with kickoff time for that matchup set for 7:30 p.m. MST as a game that will be nationally televised by ESPN2.

UA's other Friday night matchup is set for Nov. 19 as the Wildcats head up to Pullman for a late-season matchup against Washington State. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. MST, which will be 6 p.m. local time in Pullman at that point in the year.

That matchup is set to be televised by Pac-12 Network.

Arizona will head into the 2021 season looking to break a 12-game losing streak after dropping all five of its games in the shortened 2020 season.

Fisch and his staff have worked to rejuvenate the the program coming off the difficult stretch by adding immediate help via the transfer portal this spring. The Wildcats are set to return several key contributors on the offensive side of the ball while the staff continues to implement a new attacking style of defense under coordinator Don Brown.