Arizona hangs on in overtime win over Utah
Two games into conference play it has become clear, there aren't going to be many days when fans can relax until the final horn. Arizona wrapped up the first week of Pac-12 action with two wins, but the second one certainly didn't come easy. Utah was up for a fight Saturday at McKale Center and it wasn't over until five extra minutes had expired with the Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12) coming out on top 84-81 over the Utes (7-7, 1-1).
Arizona had its chances to put the game away, but Utah continued to hang around and even threatened to hand UA a loss on its home floor. Justin Coleman had a couple opportunities to score in the final seconds, but his last second leaning jump shot didn't fall sending things into overtime.
In the overtime period it was about Brandon Randolph's ability to make important shots and UA's ability to make the small plays that mattered. Eventually the game ended on a couple free throws from Randolph to put the game on ice and help keep its current streak of wins over Utah going.
The Utes have not won at McKale Center since joining the Pac-12 and are just 1-13 in their 14 games against UA in that span.
It felt like Utah might snag one at McKale Saturday and that was one reason Sean Miller was happy to add another victory to UA's record as opposed to the alternative.
"Somebody had to win and somebody had to lose," he said. "I know how Utah feels. Probably as if they had a lost opportunity."
That's what it was and it certainly could have been Arizona feeling that way if not for a late foul on Utah point guard Sedrick Barefield. The senior from California fouled out with a game-high 26 and still just under two minutes left to play in regulation.
Utah missed his presence, and Miller credited his team for making the right plays that eventually helped aid in Barefield's foul trouble.
"I thought we did a really good job of attacking him when he had three and four fouls," Miller said. "It's one thing to try and do it, but it's another to accomplish it. Fouling him out really changed the game down the stretch. Then in overtime playing without him is a different task than playing with him.
"He's a tremendous player. ... If he would didn't foul out he would've hit the 30 (points) threshold once again."
There were moments when Utah's zone gave the Wildcats some issues, especially early, but Arizona started to figure things out while Utah continued to hit shots on the other end. Both teams ended finishing the game shooting over 50 percent from the field. It was a battle that felt a lot like the meeting in Tucson last season when it came down to a final shot and a defensive play the Wildcats had to make to secure a victory.
Saturday, Ryan Luther was able to get tied up with Novak Topalovic as Utah was looking for a go-ahead basket late in overtime, and the play once again went UA's way with the Wildcats having the possession arrow pointed in their direction.
It was a high-intensity game that had the fans at McKale Center up on their feet for many moments throughout the afternoon. It was the type of game players enjoy being a part of.
"Those are the type of games that we all sign up for, when we come to Arizona" UA center Chase Jeter said. "To be able to have that toughness and the will and fight from everybody to close that game out in overtime was big for us. I think that's the best thing any player could ask for – on this squad especially."
Jeter was a big part of the win for Arizona, especially early on, as he ended his day with 21 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. His ability to make shots around the basket was part of a bigger story for UA as it worked on beating the Utah zone. In the end the Wildcats finished with 36 points in the paint.
Arizona was also effective with its 3-point shots Saturday picking key moments for baskets from deep. UA hit seven 3-pointers with five of them coming from Dylan Smith and Ryan Luther off the bench with both players going perfect from deep in the win.
Brandon Randolph finished with 21 points as well and despite making just one of his nine attempts from behind the 3-point line he made some clutch free throws down the stretch to help secure the victory.
Arizona now heads into its first conference road trip of the season, and Miller is plenty aware of how important this week's wins were to his team.
"I know how hard it is to win on the road, and I think this year it's gonna be hard to win at home, too," he said. "So, we have to kind of just take everyday and be the best that we can be. Be as ready as we can be and continue to grow."