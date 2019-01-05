Two games into conference play it has become clear, there aren't going to be many days when fans can relax until the final horn. Arizona wrapped up the first week of Pac-12 action with two wins, but the second one certainly didn't come easy. Utah was up for a fight Saturday at McKale Center and it wasn't over until five extra minutes had expired with the Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12) coming out on top 84-81 over the Utes (7-7, 1-1).

Arizona had its chances to put the game away, but Utah continued to hang around and even threatened to hand UA a loss on its home floor. Justin Coleman had a couple opportunities to score in the final seconds, but his last second leaning jump shot didn't fall sending things into overtime.

In the overtime period it was about Brandon Randolph's ability to make important shots and UA's ability to make the small plays that mattered. Eventually the game ended on a couple free throws from Randolph to put the game on ice and help keep its current streak of wins over Utah going.

The Utes have not won at McKale Center since joining the Pac-12 and are just 1-13 in their 14 games against UA in that span.

It felt like Utah might snag one at McKale Saturday and that was one reason Sean Miller was happy to add another victory to UA's record as opposed to the alternative.

"Somebody had to win and somebody had to lose," he said. "I know how Utah feels. Probably as if they had a lost opportunity."

That's what it was and it certainly could have been Arizona feeling that way if not for a late foul on Utah point guard Sedrick Barefield. The senior from California fouled out with a game-high 26 and still just under two minutes left to play in regulation.

Utah missed his presence, and Miller credited his team for making the right plays that eventually helped aid in Barefield's foul trouble.

"I thought we did a really good job of attacking him when he had three and four fouls," Miller said. "It's one thing to try and do it, but it's another to accomplish it. Fouling him out really changed the game down the stretch. Then in overtime playing without him is a different task than playing with him.

"He's a tremendous player. ... If he would didn't foul out he would've hit the 30 (points) threshold once again."