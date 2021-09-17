Arizona HS Football: Salpointe escapes with narrow victory over Cienega

Thursday night featured a special edition of high school football with Salpointe (1-0) going on the road to face off against Cienega (1-1) in front of a packed Bobcat Stadium. After Salpointe took a commanding 30-7 lead in the third quarter, Cienega came storming back, scoring 15 unanswered points making it 30-22 and had a chance to tie things up during the last drive of the game.

The comeback effort would fall short after an interception in the end zone by Lancers' defensive back Antonio Martinez to secure Salpointe's 30-22 victory over Cienega. The Lancers were able to get out to a fast start in large part to the play of senior quarterback Treyson Bourguet who went 12-19 for 213 yards passing and 37 yards rushing, finishing with four touchdowns for the game.



Here's Bourguet talking about his team's narrow 30-22 victory and discussing his performance in the game:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2Fs cG9pbnRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU2Fs cG9pbnRlPC9hPiBRQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Ry ZXlzb25ib3VyZ3VldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdHJleXNvbmJv dXJndWV0PC9hPiB0YWxrZWQgYWJvdXQgaGlzIHRlYW0mIzM5O3MgZ3JpdHR5 IDMwLTIyIHZpY3Rvcnkgb3ZlciBDaWVuZWdhLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vRGswRUZNTWN0WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RrMEVGTU1jdFo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJveSBIdXRjaGlzb24gKEBUSHV0Y2gxOTk1KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RIdXRjaDE5OTUvc3RhdHVz LzE0Mzg3MzgzNjY0ODUzMTk2ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Salpointe finished with 132 yards rushing lead by running back Anthony Wilhite, who had 86 yards on 19 carries.

For Cienega, junior QB Brayden Cherry led the way during the Bobcats' comeback attempt. Cherry went 16-29 for 252 yards and seemed to get stronger as the game went along. After trailing 30-7, Cherry led two scoring drives with 11 minutes left in the game to give his team a shot to tie things up at the end before throwing an interception in the back of the end zone.

After the victory, Salpointe improves to 2-0 on the season with a home game next week against Ironwood Ridge (1-1), who is coming off of a 31-0 loss to a tough Desert Ridge team.

Lancer's coach Eric Rogers talked about the fight his team showed during a tough road game against Cienega and how they can improve upon the performance:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2Fs cG9pbnRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU2Fs cG9pbnRlPC9hPiBoZWFkIGNvYWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hFcmljUm9nZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaEVyaWNSb2dlcnM8L2E+IHRhbGtlZCBhYm91dCBoaXMgdGVhbSYjMzk7 cyB3aW4gYW5kIGhvdyB0aGV5IGNhbiBpbXByb3ZlIHVwb24gYSBncml0dHkg Z2FtZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dFSk51b0hmT2siPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93RUpOdW9IZk9rPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyb3kgSHV0 Y2hpc29uIChAVEh1dGNoMTk5NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9USHV0Y2gxOTk1L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM4NzM4NTIxNjQ5NDAxODU4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

After the loss, Cienega falls to 1-2 on the season and will have a bye-week before its home game against Campo Verde (1-1) to prepare.

Although his team loss, Cienega coach Justin Argraves was happy with the effort his squad gave during the comeback, and discussed how they can take this game and grow from it to improve moving forward: