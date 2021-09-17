Arizona HS Football: Salpointe escapes with narrow victory over Cienega

Thursday night featured a special edition of high school football with Salpointe (1-0) going on the road to face off against Cienega (1-1) in front of a packed Bobcat Stadium.
After Salpointe took a commanding 30-7 lead in the third quarter, Cienega came storming back, scoring 15 unanswered points making it 30-22 and had a chance to tie things up during the last drive of the game.
The comeback effort would fall short after an interception in the end zone by Lancers' defensive back
Antonio Martinez to secure Salpointe's 30-22 victory over Cienega.
The Lancers were able to get out to a fast start in large part to the play of senior quarterback
Treyson Bourguet who went 12-19 for 213 yards passing and 37 yards rushing, finishing with four touchdowns for the game.
Here's Bourguet talking about his team's narrow 30-22 victory and discussing his performance in the game:
Salpointe finished with 132 yards rushing lead by running back
Anthony Wilhite, who had 86 yards on 19 carries.
For Cienega, junior QB Brayden Cherry led the way during the Bobcats' comeback attempt. Cherry went 16-29 for 252 yards and seemed to get stronger as the game went along.
After trailing 30-7, Cherry led two scoring drives with 11 minutes left in the game to give his team a shot to tie things up at the end before throwing an interception in the back of the end zone.
After the victory, Salpointe improves to 2-0 on the season with a home game next week against Ironwood Ridge (1-1), who is coming off of a 31-0 loss to a tough Desert Ridge team.
Lancer's coach
Eric Rogers talked about the fight his team showed during a tough road game against Cienega and how they can improve upon the performance:
After the loss, Cienega falls to 1-2 on the season and will have a bye-week before its home game against Campo Verde (1-1) to prepare.
Although his team loss, Cienega coach
Justin Argraves was happy with the effort his squad gave during the comeback, and discussed how they can take this game and grow from it to improve moving forward:
