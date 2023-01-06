However, the transition for Boswell wasn't easy at first with him recovering from a foot injury and working his way back to full health and him struggling his first few games at the college level.

"Kylan is a really good player. I don't know if it's been well documented or not, but, I told him all along, I'm not evaluating you as a player to January 1, you have till January 1 to be ready. And I wanted to give him a long porch so to speak, so he could kind of see where he was at and deal with some success do some struggles," coach Tommy Lloyd said after the Washington game. "But he's a really good ballplayer and he's a great shooter and to see him come out and make some shots today was big for him and it was big for us. And then he's really grown on the defensive end and he's been practicing like that every day. So I'm looking forward to him being a solid contributor down the stretch. But it was only one game."