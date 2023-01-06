Arizona guard Kylan Boswell's game starting to come full circle
Arizona guard Kylan Boswell was originally committed to the Wildcats for the 2023 recruiting class and would've joined the team for the 2023-24 season. But then, the 17-year old four-star point guard reclassified, joining the program earlier than expected.
"Definitely a crazy roller coaster. Right now I feel really proud of myself because I know I've been putting a lot of work in and getting performed like that," said Boswell when asked about adjusting to the college game. "But I've definitely got adjusted now. Definitely have a good feel and a flow of college basketball. Then, basically college basketball, just more attention to detail and focus. And I feel like I can keep doing what I'm doing. I'll be fine."
However, the transition for Boswell wasn't easy at first with him recovering from a foot injury and working his way back to full health and him struggling his first few games at the college level.
"Kylan is a really good player. I don't know if it's been well documented or not, but, I told him all along, I'm not evaluating you as a player to January 1, you have till January 1 to be ready. And I wanted to give him a long porch so to speak, so he could kind of see where he was at and deal with some success do some struggles," coach Tommy Lloyd said after the Washington game. "But he's a really good ballplayer and he's a great shooter and to see him come out and make some shots today was big for him and it was big for us. And then he's really grown on the defensive end and he's been practicing like that every day. So I'm looking forward to him being a solid contributor down the stretch. But it was only one game."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news