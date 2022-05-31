Arizona guard Dalen Terry staying in NBA draft
Arizona now has its answer about whether or not Dalen Terry will take the floor next season for the Wildcats. He will not.
Terry had left open the possibility of a return to UA when he previously announced his intentions to test the NBA draft waters. He proceeded to generate some positive buzz throughout the process through the NBA Draft Combine and team workouts.
Underclassmen have until June 1 to make a decision about a return to school, per NCAA rules, and Terry took nearly all the time he could to make his choice. Rather than become the top returner for the Wildcats, as one of only three players on the team to play in and start all 37 games this season, Terry will look to have his name called in the upcoming draft.
"It's been a life-long dream of mine to lay at the highest level," the Phoenix native said in a post made to Twitter announcing his decision. "After many conversations with the people closest to me, I've decided to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft.
"Wildcat Nation, I cannot thank you enough for everything you've done for me. Just know that I will be a Wildcat forever."
Terry averaged eight points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his second season with the Wildcats stepping into a key role in the starting lineup. His versatility allowed head coach Tommy Lloyd to have some flexibility within the starting unit allowing Terry to become a top "glue guy" in college basketball.
His ability to pass the ball at a high level allowed Terry to finish second on the team in assists. The 6-foot-7 guard was not only a factor on the offensive end of the floor as his defense is what has helped put him on the radar as an NBA prospect.
Terry's length allowed him to guard numerous positions on the floor, and he became the Wildcats' go-to defensive stopper last season.
Many NBA mock drafts have started to move Terry up the list and into the first round, which is something the Arizona guard had been hoping to see when he made the decision to enter the name in the draft.
