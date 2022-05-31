Arizona guard Dalen Terry staying in NBA draft

Arizona now has its answer about whether or not Dalen Terry will take the floor next season for the Wildcats. He will not.

Terry had left open the possibility of a return to UA when he previously announced his intentions to test the NBA draft waters. He proceeded to generate some positive buzz throughout the process through the NBA Draft Combine and team workouts.

Underclassmen have until June 1 to make a decision about a return to school, per NCAA rules, and Terry took nearly all the time he could to make his choice. Rather than become the top returner for the Wildcats, as one of only three players on the team to play in and start all 37 games this season, Terry will look to have his name called in the upcoming draft.

"It's been a life-long dream of mine to lay at the highest level," the Phoenix native said in a post made to Twitter announcing his decision. "After many conversations with the people closest to me, I've decided to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"Wildcat Nation, I cannot thank you enough for everything you've done for me. Just know that I will be a Wildcat forever."