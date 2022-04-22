Arizona guard Dalen Terry entering NBA Draft, will maintain eligibility

When Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko announced their decisions to enter the NBA Draft in recent weeks, neither player specified if they would be leaving open the possibility of a return to Arizona. College underclassmen have until June 1 to decide if they want to return to school to continue their careers.

Someone who is leaving open that possibility and making it clear that he could make a return to the Wildcats is sophomore guard Dalen Terry. The Phoenix native, who shined as an important glue player for UA last season, has announced his plans to enter the NBA Draft.

He did so with the caveat that he will be maintaining his college eligibility in the meantime while he goes through the draft process.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank coach Lloyd and coach Miller for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to come to the University of Arizona and play for this historic program,” Terry wrote in a post made to social media Friday afternoon. “I want to thank the entire Arizona community for accepting a PHX kid with open arms and making me feel at home in Tucson. I want to thank my family for always pushing me and encouraging me to chase my dreams. Without everyone of you sacrificing for me, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I also want to thank my teammates for every single moment we had on and off the floor. I’m lucky to have all of you guys as my brothers. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”