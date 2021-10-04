Arizona has a core group of returners this season led by standout second-year players Azuolas Tubelis and Benn Mathurin. Also among that second-year group is Phoenix native Dalen Terry.

The 6-foot-7 wing made 14 starts as a freshman and averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first year. Terry has the type of potential that coaches all covet, and he's hoping that the development and maturity he's continued to build on over the offseason leads to increased production on the floor this season.

Terry arrived to UA at 17 years old with plenty to learn about the game and himself. Since that time he has gained valuable in-game experience, but away from the floor he has also made an effort to grow as well.

He feels the time he spent developing as a person away from the floor could be just as crucial as what he has done on the floor under new coach Tommy Lloyd this year.

"I feel like this summer I really grew up a lot, even outside of basketball," Terry said. "Doing things that I haven't done before being a young kid. Now I feel like I know how college works. I know certain things about how the defense is and a lot of the sets that a younger kid, like me when I was a freshman, wouldn't really know."