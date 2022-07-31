Arizona guard Courtney Ramey ready to add 'Big 12 toughness' to the Pac-12

After a productive four-year career at Texas, guard Courtney Ramey committed to play the 2022-23 season for Arizona in his final year of eligibility.

Averaging 9.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds in his final season for the Longhorns, Ramey comes to the Wildcats hoping to help fill the void left by Bennedict Mathurin who has since gone on to play in the NBA. Initially putting his name in the draft, Ramey opted out of the draft before committing to Arizona and arriving in Tucson in July to begin workouts with his new team.