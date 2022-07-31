Arizona guard Courtney Ramey ready to add 'Big 12 toughness' to the Pac-12
After a productive four-year career at Texas, guard Courtney Ramey committed to play the 2022-23 season for Arizona in his final year of eligibility.
Averaging 9.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds in his final season for the Longhorns, Ramey comes to the Wildcats hoping to help fill the void left by Bennedict Mathurin who has since gone on to play in the NBA. Initially putting his name in the draft, Ramey opted out of the draft before committing to Arizona and arriving in Tucson in July to begin workouts with his new team.
“Just the relationship I’ve built with coach [Tommy Lloyd], then talking to Kerr [Kriisa] throughout my whole process of going through the NBA process and then trying to figure out if that was the path I wanted to take,” Ramey said about what initially attracted him to the Wildcats. “And then with me pulling my name out, I think Arizona did a good job from the beginning of just recruiting me and showing me their vision of how they view me with the team, and I think my relationship with Kerr grew and I wanted to be in the backcourt with him.”
Ramey’s ability to be able to do multiple jobs on the floor will be an aspect that the team will need now more than ever not only with Mathurin leaving, but the energy and athleticism of Dalen Terry and tenacity of Christian Koloko missing as well. Ramey’s arrival will certainly make the cut of losing three stars less deep.
