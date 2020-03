Aari McDonald was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Thursday morning. The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Wooden Award Finalist and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Finalist led the Pac-12 in both scoring (20.6) and steals (2.3) per game this season.

This is the second year in a row McDonald has been named an All-American by the Associated Press as she was an honorable mention All-American last year and she is the first player in school history to be named a second-team All-American or better by the Associated Press.

McDonald finished the season 10th in the country in scoring and has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation which is also her entire Arizona career. She helped lead Arizona to 24 wins this season, which is tied for the second-most wins in school history while also leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, Arizona’s best finish since 2011.

She finished off the season with a 34-point performance vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals, which is the most points any player scored at this year’s tournament. It is also the second time in her career she scored 34 vs. the Ducks in the Pac-12 Tournament and is the school record for most points in a conference tournament game.

This season, McDonald was named National Player of the Week by both ESPNw and the WBCA and was also a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Week. She set the single-game school record with 44 points at Texas back in November, which is the fifth-most any player in the country scored in one game this season.

Career-wise, McDonald is sixth all-time in Arizona history with 1,486 total points in just two seasons as a Wildcat. Additionally, her 596 points this season is the fourth-most points any player has scored in one season in Arizona history. She also holds the record after scoring 890 last year, the most by any Arizona player on the men’s or women’s side. In her two years at Arizona, she averages 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 45% shooting.