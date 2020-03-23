Arizona guard Aari McDonald listed as finalist for Naismith DPOY award
All-American Aari McDonald was named one of the four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award on Monday morning, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. McDonald joins Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Didi Richards (Baylor) and Kylee Shook (Louisville) as the group of four who were deemed the top defenders in the country.
McDonald, who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year earlier this month, led the conference in steals per game at 2.3 for the second season in a row. She has also led the Pac-12 in scoring two seasons in a row becoming the first player in conference history to lead the Pac-12 in steals and scoring twice.
The Fresno, Calif. native had at least three steals in 11 games this season and had at least one in 27 of her 29 games played. Her season-high came on Feb. 2 vs. USC as she had six steals to go along with 20 points and eight assists.
She helped Arizona become one of the top defensive teams in the nation as she was routinely at the frontline of the unit that held teams to 56.6 points per game, the best in the Pac-12 and 17.97 forced turnovers per game, the third-most in the conference.
McDonald is also a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the Wooden Award, and was also named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press last week.
The winner of the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award will be announced on April 1.
McDonald named USBWA second-team All-American
Aari McDonald was named a second-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday.
The AP Alll-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist, Wooden Award Finalist and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Finalist led the Pac-12 in both scoring (20.6) and steals (2.3) per game this season.
McDonald is Arizona’s first USBWA All-American since Adia Barnes back in 1998.
She finished the season 10th in the country in scoring and has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation which is also her entire Arizona career. She helped lead Arizona to 24 wins this season, which is tied for the second-most wins in school history while also leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, Arizona’s best finish since 2011.
McDonald finished off the season with a 34-point performance vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals, which is the most points any player scored at this year’s tournament. It is also the second time in her career she scored 34 vs. the Ducks in the Pac-12 Tournament and is the school record for most points in a conference tournament game.
This season, McDonald was named National Player of the Week by both ESPNw and the WBCA and was also a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Week. She set the single-game school record with 44 points at Texas back in November, which is the fifth-most any player in the country scored in one game this season.
Career-wise, McDonald is sixth all-time in Arizona history with 1,486 total points in just two seasons as a Wildcat. Additionally, her 596 points this season is the fourth-most points any player has scored in one season in Arizona history. She also holds the record after scoring 890 last year, the most by any Arizona player on the men’s or women’s side. In her two years at Arizona, she averages 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 45% shooting.