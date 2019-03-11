The Pac-12 Conference's postseason awards started to trickle in Monday morning and for the first time since the early 1980s Arizona will not have a representative on the conference's first team. The Wildcats did not have any players selected to either of the Pac-12 All-Conference teams Monday when the league announced its honors.

Brandon Williams was the only UA player mentioned on the list as he earned an honorable mention nod for the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. Outside of that UA was kept off all the lists.

The Wildcats have had a first-team selection in every season since the 1982-83 campaign showing the signs of the times with UA hoops. Sean Miller has had one of his most difficult tasks this year as the talent on his roster was down from where it has been in recent seasons. It led to the 'Cats going just 8-10 during league play and finishing as the No. 9-seed for this week's Pac-12 Tournament.

In a down season for the Pac-12, UA had a subpar season and that is not going to end up being the recipe for getting players on the all-conference teams. The Wildcats also had to deal with several injuries to its top players this year as well.

Throw a lengthy losing streak into the equation and you get Monday's result. Miller was not concerning himself with Monday's awards after Saturday's loss to Arizona State and since coaches cannot vote for their own players there was always a chance UA's players were going to get overlooked.

"We can't vote for our own players, so we're gonna have to see who the other coaches in the conference voted for," the UA head coach said. "But, when you win as a team you get a lot of individual success and individual attention. Teams like Arizona State and Washington have a lot of players that deserve these postseason accolades because of the winning record and some of the things they've done.

UA will play eighth-seeded USC in the first game of the Pac-12 Tournament this Wednesday with tip off set for noon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.