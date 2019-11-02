The coaching change-up did not seem to make a difference for Arizona as it continued what is now a four-game lose streak after Saturday’s game against Oregon State. The Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12) took a brutal beating from the Beavers in their homecoming game falling to OSU, 56-38, marking the fourth consecutive game UA has surrendered as least 40 points.

Within the last four games Arizona has given up 189 points.

Saturday's game was Arizona’s first since head coach Kevin Sumlin fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing after the 31-41 loss against Stanford last week.

For the game against the Beavers (4-4, 3-2), Chuck Cecil filled in as the interim defensive coordinator while Hank Hobson took over for Rushing as linebackers coach.

When a head coach makes changes to his staff this late in the season the expectation is it will be for the benefit of the team. Sumlin said as much during his weekly press conference Monday when discussing why he decided to move on from Yates and Rushing.

Instead, Arizona turned in one of its worst performances of the season on defense giving up 572 yards.

“Communication was obviously an issue in the secondary when you got guys that wide open,” Sumlin said. OSU receiver Isaiah Hodgins caught seven passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite new coaching, defensive tackle Finton Connolly said Arizona's mindset and preparation did not change from last week to this week.

“We’re just not getting there to the ball and you know we’re not sacking the quarterback, so I put a lot on us. I guess the biggest thing right now is the D-line we need to get to the ball, and we need to sack that quarterback. We didn’t have as many sacks as we’d like to, so we are hurting ourselves,” Connolly said.