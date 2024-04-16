Tuesday morning, Arizona guard Caleb Love announced on Twitter (X) that he will be entering the NBA Draft, but that he will be maintaining the final year of NCAA eligibility. This means, that there is still a chance that Love returns to the program for another season.

Love will have the ability to go through the draft process and see where he stacks up against other players entering and he will be able to get feedback from NBA scouts, who will tell him his stock and where he needs to improve his game.

