Arizona G Caleb Love sheds light on NBA decision
Tuesday morning, Arizona guard Caleb Love announced on Twitter (X) that he will be entering the NBA Draft, but that he will be maintaining the final year of NCAA eligibility. This means, that there is still a chance that Love returns to the program for another season.
Love will have the ability to go through the draft process and see where he stacks up against other players entering and he will be able to get feedback from NBA scouts, who will tell him his stock and where he needs to improve his game.
Recently, Arizona forward Pelle Larsson did the same thing during the last offseason before making his decision to come back. Now, in most mock draft, Larsson is the top-rated Wildcat player with a second round draft grade.
Love's tweet on his decision:
This past season with Arizona, Love won Pac-12 Player of the Year while averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals. However, in the final game of the NCAA Tournament for the Wildcats, he struggled going 5 of 18 from the field and 0-for-9 from the 3-point line scoring just 13 points.
If Love does decide to stay for another season at Arizona, he will be the main go-to player on the court and will need to help lead a team filled with young talent. He has until May 29 to make his decision.
