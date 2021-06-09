Arizona freshmen Jacob Berry, Daniel Susac pick up postseason honor

A freshmen duo as rare as Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac are they deserve some rare accolades. At least that's how one publication sees it. In the first time in its history, Collegiate Baseball named two teammates as two of its National Co-Freshmen of the Year Wednesday with Berry and Susac earning that honor after a stellar regular season with the Wildcats.

The tandem of Berry and Susac has guided the program to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional appearance that is set to begin Friday against Ole Miss at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson.

Both players were previously selected as members of the Collegiate Baseball All-American team as well. Berry earned a spot on the first team while Susac was picked as a member of the second team.

The two UA newcomers split the honor with three other freshmen.

The honor is just the latest for the pair of Arizona standouts as they have collected plenty of awards since the end of the season. Susac was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was a member of the Pac-12 All-Conference team in addition to being selected as a member of the league's All-Defensive team.

Berry has seen just as many honors come his way as he was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team as well with more honors coming is way this week. Tuesday it was announced that switch-hitting slugger is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award that goes to the top player in college baseball.

It was also announced this week that he is one of four finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award as well. Berry is the lone true freshman on the list of finalists.

Both players have been dominant at the plate over the course of the season with both becoming the first freshmen to hit double-digit home runs in a single year at Arizona. Berry has 15 home runs so far this season while Susac hit 12 home runs while also being the everyday catcher for the Wildcats.

Through 58 games Berry leads the team with a .357 batting average, five triples, 15 home runs, 64 RBIs, a .679 slugging percentage, 37 extra-base hits and 152 total bases. His 64 RBIs lead the Pac-12 this season as well as all true freshmen in Division I.

Susac will enter the super regional round this week with a .338 batting average, 46 runs and 61 RBIs.

The Wildcats will open up the super regional round against Ole Miss with a 6 p.m. MST matchup against the Rebels this Friday at Hi Corbett Field.