Arizona freshman guard Shane Nowell enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Arizona has had three players enter their names into the NBA Draft this offseason, and now another one has decided to see what other options are out there for him to continue his career at another school.

Shane Nowell has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Wildcats. The Washington native was the lone commit in Arizona's 2021 recruiting class to remain with the program during the coaching transition from Sean Miller to Tommy Lloyd.

Nowell, who has family in Arizona, decided that he would remain with UA to play under Lloyd after having an opportunity to meet with the program's new head coach.

“It’s definitely been an odd experience,” Nowell previously said of how he eventually landed with the Wildcats. “Just a lot of stuff going on, but I’m definitely glad coach Lloyd’s here. He’s a really good coach. He’s really known around the country in the way he plays the game, and I’m really happy to be here.”