Arizona freshman guard Shane Nowell enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Arizona has had three players enter their names into the NBA Draft this offseason, and now another one has decided to see what other options are out there for him to continue his career at another school.
Shane Nowell has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Wildcats. The Washington native was the lone commit in Arizona's 2021 recruiting class to remain with the program during the coaching transition from Sean Miller to Tommy Lloyd.
Nowell, who has family in Arizona, decided that he would remain with UA to play under Lloyd after having an opportunity to meet with the program's new head coach.
“It’s definitely been an odd experience,” Nowell previously said of how he eventually landed with the Wildcats. “Just a lot of stuff going on, but I’m definitely glad coach Lloyd’s here. He’s a really good coach. He’s really known around the country in the way he plays the game, and I’m really happy to be here.”
The former top-100 prospect eventually played in 19 games during his freshman season while averaging 3.5 minutes. The 6-foot-6 guard connected on six of his 18 shot attempts throughout the season to finish the year averaging 0.8 points to go with 0.8 rebounds.
He totaled 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocks throughout the season.
Nowell was held out from Lloyd late in the season, but the UA head coach never provided clarity on the situation only saying that it was a matter that was being addressed "behind the scenes" within the program.
Lloyd was recently asked about Nowell's status with the program, but the Wildcats' head coach declined to provide a comment on Nowell specifically in regards to a potential transfer.
"Everybody's having conversations about all that stuff right now," Lloyd said. "I just told our guys, 'Hey, we don't need to rush to any decisions. Let's just all make sure we're making decisions we're comfortable with.'"
