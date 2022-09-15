It has not been an easy transition to the college game for Arizona freshman forward Dylan Anderson, and he learned that quickly after arriving on campus this summer.

"Probably my first week here," Anderson said. "It was pretty rough. I was constantly heavily breathing. It was pretty funny, but I am doing better now."

The two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year committed to the in-state Wildcats just days after Tommy Lloyd became the coach of the program.