It has not been an easy transition to the college game for Arizona freshman forward Dylan Anderson, and he learned that quickly after arriving on campus this summer.
"Probably my first week here," Anderson said. "It was pretty rough. I was constantly heavily breathing. It was pretty funny, but I am doing better now."
The two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year committed to the in-state Wildcats just days after Tommy Lloyd became the coach of the program.
Anderson led Perry High School in Gilbert to the state championship his senior year after he averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and close to two blocks per game. He described his playing style as someone who can "shoot, rebound and defend."
"I'm just trying to be an all-around good player," Anderson said.
He referred to Dirk Nowitzki as a player he tries to mold his game after.
Anderson joins a front court at Arizona with a lot of experience that he has been able to learn from.
"It has been great," the 7-footer said. "They taught me a lot. They have taught me how they want me to set a screen and how I roll and catch the ball. It has been a great experience."
