Arizona forward Carter Bryant has declared for the NBA Draft

After keeping his options open and going through the NBA Draft process yo see where his stock fit in with the 2025 class, Arizona freshman Carter Bryant has made his decision and announced on social media on Monday afternoon that he will be declaring for the draft and forgoing his remaining three years of eligibility.
During Bryant's freshman season with the program, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, one assist and shot 46% from the field while playing in 37 games.
It was in the NCAA Tournament were Bryant's stock really grew as he averaged 8.3 points per game. But, it was his efforts in the defensive side of the ball that impressed NBA scouts watching.
At the beginning of the draft evaluation process, Bryant was projected as the No. 20 overall pick by many outlets. However, with impressive workouts and combine results he shot up the draft boards and is sitting as a lottery pick for major outlets such as ESPN, NBA.com and Yahoo Sports.
The moment Bryant is picked in the first round for the draft, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd will have coached and developed three first round draft pick with all being taken in the lottery during his time with the program.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)