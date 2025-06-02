Arizona forward Carter Bryant has declared for the NBA Draft

After keeping his options open and going through the NBA Draft process yo see where his stock fit in with the 2025 class, Arizona freshman Carter Bryant has made his decision and announced on social media on Monday afternoon that he will be declaring for the draft and forgoing his remaining three years of eligibility.

During Bryant's freshman season with the program, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, one assist and shot 46% from the field while playing in 37 games.

It was in the NCAA Tournament were Bryant's stock really grew as he averaged 8.3 points per game. But, it was his efforts in the defensive side of the ball that impressed NBA scouts watching.