Over the last few weeks, No. 11 Arizona has had its struggles and during that time, the Wildcats had seen teams like Washington State and Oregon test them in the paint both in scoring and on the glass leaving in guess the true toughness of Tommy Lloyd's team.

However, during the Wildcats games against USC and No. 5 UCLA, Arizona answered the bell with a tough sweep of the LA Schools with a 81-66 win over the Trojans followed by a gritty 58-52 win over the Bruins.