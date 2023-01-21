Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis shows growth in 58-52 win over UCLA
Over the last few weeks, No. 11 Arizona has had its struggles and during that time, the Wildcats had seen teams like Washington State and Oregon test them in the paint both in scoring and on the glass leaving in guess the true toughness of Tommy Lloyd's team.
However, during the Wildcats games against USC and No. 5 UCLA, Arizona answered the bell with a tough sweep of the LA Schools with a 81-66 win over the Trojans followed by a gritty 58-52 win over the Bruins.
"I mean, this was kind of like a Big 12 game for me. So I was kind of used to it. In the Big 12 games are like this. I know it's different for them. Their used to playing in the 80's and the 90's," guard Courtney Ramey said about the low scoring game. "But in the Big 12 games were in the 50's and 60's. So you have to be great down the stretch and just adjust during the game because the games are physical and they're a physical team. I think we matched it today. But, it's something that we can get better at and we just saw tonight that we can play in the 50's, 60's,70's, or 80's. So it was a good job for us."
The Wildcats were able to get a critical weekend sweep to stay alive in the Pac-12 conference race, but more importantly, Arizona found a way to win when things weren't going as played forcing Lloyd's team to win in a different style and close out games during high pressure situations.
