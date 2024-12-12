Arizona football: Wildcats land Seth Doege as their next OC

After the Arizona announced that former offensive coordinator Dino Babers would not be returning for the 2025 season, Brent Brennan went to work taking seven days to conduct interviews and find the right fit for the program. Now, as of Thursday afternoon, Brennan has found the right man for the job and it has been announced by Footballscoop.com that Seth Doege will be the next offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.
Before Arizona, Doege was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Marshall where he was in his first season not only at the Thundering Herds' play caller but it was his first OC job in his young coaching career.
In all at the age of 35 years old, Doege has been in coaching for the past nine season working his way up from a graduate assistant at Bowling Green to the offensive coordinator at Marshall.
Before starting his coaching career, Doege played college football at Texas Tech playing for both Mike Leach and Tommy Tuberville from 2008-12 as the Red Raiders' quarterback. During that time he passed for 8,636 yards to go along with 69 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.
It was after a short pro career when he went into coaching and quickly joined Bowling Green's staff and worked his way up to special teams coach and wide receivers coach in just three seasons.
That's where things picked up for Doege as he joined USC as a quality control coach from 2019-20 before becoming the Trojans' tight ends coach in 2021. He had a short stint at Ole Miss as an analyst before going to Purdue for one season in 2023 as the Boilermakers TE coach.
This past season at Marshall, Doege got his first offensive coordinating job while coaching the quarterbacks as well. While with the Thundering Herd, he held produce the 40th scoring offense nationally averaging 31.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, it was an efficient passing offense with 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions. But, the key was the running game where Marshall was ranked 20th nationally and averaged 201.7 yards per game on the ground.
Now, Doege does have an air-raid offensive background and has worked with high profiled offensive minds like Graham Harrell and East Carolina's John David Baker.
Marshall was an uptempo offense that was extremely balanced with the focus being mostly on the running game. I expect to see similar things at Arizona but with the style leaning towards the passing game.
