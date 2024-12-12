Arizona football: Wildcats land Seth Doege as their next OC

Seth Doege has been in coaching the past nine seasons. (Photo by Marshall athletics)

After the Arizona announced that former offensive coordinator Dino Babers would not be returning for the 2025 season, Brent Brennan went to work taking seven days to conduct interviews and find the right fit for the program. Now, as of Thursday afternoon, Brennan has found the right man for the job and it has been announced by Footballscoop.com that Seth Doege will be the next offensive coordinator for the Wildcats. Before Arizona, Doege was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Marshall where he was in his first season not only at the Thundering Herds' play caller but it was his first OC job in his young coaching career. In all at the age of 35 years old, Doege has been in coaching for the past nine season working his way up from a graduate assistant at Bowling Green to the offensive coordinator at Marshall.

