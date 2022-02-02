Jayden de Laura, Jacob Cowing could make for potent combination at Arizona
Last season, Arizona's offense struggled to put points on the board and finished 124 in the NCAA in scoring offense at 17.2 points per game.
A large part of the Wildcats offensive struggles was the inconstancy from the quarterback room with performance on the field and injuries.
With the combination of all three starters, the Wildcats quarterback ranked 69 in passing offense, 115 in passing efficiency and totaled 12 passing touchdowns to 18 interceptions thrown.
During this off-season, Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff made it a priority to fix the team's offensive issues and, in doing so, attacked the craziness of the transfer portal by landing former Washington state QB Jayden de Laura.
