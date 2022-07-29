With the second season of the Jedd Fisch era right around the corner, Friday morning was Pac-12 Media Day with Fisch and players Jacob Cowing and Chrisitan Young going to Los Angeles as representatives for Arizona.

After going 1-11 in his first season as head coach, Fisch's team has been picked to finish 11th ahead of Colorado in the Pac-12.

Despite a chaotic season in year No. 1, there is reason for optimism for the 2022 season as the Wildcats have signed the No. 21 on Rivals team rankings. Plus, UA added transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, who won Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year while at Washington State.