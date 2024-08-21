Arizona football: Top five newcomer performances from training camp
Arizona football is wrapping up training camp and getting ready to switch to game preparation against New Mexico with the season 10 days away from kicking off. Not only is it the start of the 2024 season for the Wildcats, but it is the opening game of the Brent Brennan era.
The team has gone through a month of training camp with a lot of familiar faces leading the charge in the locker room in quarterback Noah Fifita, wide out Tetairoa McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and others on the roster that have taken on a leadership role.
However even with a new coaching staff, training camp is also about finding new players that can make an impact for the upcoming season. And in this top five performances breakdown, we at GOAZCATS.com will be going over the newcomers on the roster who stood out from the rest and could see significant playing time throughout the course of the 202 season.
Top five performances (newcomers)
RB Kedrick Reescano
During the 2023 season, Arizona was extremely deep at the running back position with Michael Wiley, Jonah Coleman, DJ Williams and Rayshon Luke having an impact on games helping the team finish with a 10-3 record and finishing 85th nationally in rushing with 139.7 yards per game, despite playing in a pass-heavy system.
However, Wiley graduated and was drafted by the NFL. Williams graduated as well and Coleman transferred to Washington. This took away the Wildcats' top three rushers in terms of yardage off their roster. For most schools that would be devastating, especially when you have a completely new staff coming in and taking over.
But, Brennan and running backs coach Alonzo Carter went to work during the offseason after spring ball and were able to collect two backs to add to the roster in Ole Miss transfer Kedrick Reescano and New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt. We'll be going over both players, but this section is made for Reescano and the training camp he was able to put together.
Before transferring to Arizona, Reescano was a four-star recruit that picked Ole Miss over offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Arkansas among others. However, he didn't see the field on offense very much and appeared in ten games on the Rebels' special teams unit.
It's going to be a loaded backfield again for the Wildcats, but Reescano brings something that no one on the roster does and that is a power that can move the pile for the extra yard, or two. He is very similar to Coleman in a sense that he could be that short yardage back that makes the difference between a field goal, or a touchdown.
In terms of order on the depth chart for Reescano or any of the running backs, its hard to say. I think it will be a situation where you give it to the hot hand that is hurting the defense.
