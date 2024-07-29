Arizona football is upon us as the start of training camp is right around the corner. With the 2024 season right around the corner, it is the start of a new for the Wildcats, who are now in the Big 12 and led by new head coach Brent Brennan.

Ahead of the start of training camp, we will be looking at the safety position heading into this season for Arizona, a group that returns a lot of experience for the Wildcat in the starting unit.

The majority of the starting secondary returned for Arizona, including Gunner Maldonado, Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes who made their announcement together as one unit.