Arizona football roster breakdown: Safeties
Arizona football is upon us as the start of training camp is right around the corner. With the 2024 season right around the corner, it is the start of a new for the Wildcats, who are now in the Big 12 and led by new head coach Brent Brennan.
Ahead of the start of training camp, we will be looking at the safety position heading into this season for Arizona, a group that returns a lot of experience for the Wildcat in the starting unit.
The majority of the starting secondary returned for Arizona, including Gunner Maldonado, Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes who made their announcement together as one unit.
“It was a weird couple of days when it all first happened,” Maldonado said during spring camp on the days after it was announced Jedd Fisch was going to Washington. “[We] wanted to stay together and when you got guys like Noah [Fifita] and T-Mac [Tetairoa McMillan] who come up to you and say, ‘Let's keep it at home,’ it's very encouraging.”
With that, the majority of Arizona's secondary was set and the starting safeties seemed to be locked in. Later in the interview, the trio talked about how playing for defensive coordinator Duane Akina was massive in their decision to return to Tucson.
