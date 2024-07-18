Arizona football roster breakdown: Cornerbacks
Arizona football is inching closer to the start of training camp with the 2024 season right around the corner. With that, comes the new era of Wildcats' football as head coach Brent Brennan gears up for his first season at the helm of the program.
To get you ready for training camp, we will be breaking down Arizona's roster position-by-position leading up to the start to the first day of camp.
In this addition of Arizona's roster break down, we will be looking at the cornerbacks position and the nickel, which was one of the Wildcats' strengths of the 2023 season helping the team finish with a 10-3 record that was capped off by a 38-24 win in the Alamo Bowl.
The cornerback position was one of many for Arizona that got hit to a degree in the transfer portal with the departure of former head coach Jedd Fisch. Now, although the Wildcats didn't lose multiple players at this position, they did lose key starter Ephesians Prysock, who followed Fisch to Washington.
Outside of that, the Wildcats have the majority of its secondary returning for the 2024 season. Arizona's defensive backs were among some of the best during 2023 where they allowed 239 yards per game.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news