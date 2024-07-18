Arizona football is inching closer to the start of training camp with the 2024 season right around the corner. With that, comes the new era of Wildcats' football as head coach Brent Brennan gears up for his first season at the helm of the program.

To get you ready for training camp, we will be breaking down Arizona's roster position-by-position leading up to the start to the first day of camp.

In this addition of Arizona's roster break down, we will be looking at the cornerbacks position and the nickel, which was one of the Wildcats' strengths of the 2023 season helping the team finish with a 10-3 record that was capped off by a 38-24 win in the Alamo Bowl.