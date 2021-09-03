GOAZCATS.com Football Preview Show: Arizona vs BYU in Las Vegas

Every week during the 2021 Arizona football season, watch our new preview show with editor Matt Moreno, staff writer Troy Hutchison and former Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Tafoya breaking down everything you need to know ahead of each week's games.

This week our trio of course will look ahead to Saturday's big matchup in Las Vegas as Arizona is set to face BYU to open the Jedd Fisch era in the Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.

With the season set to begin we examine all aspects of Arizona's roster, take a closer look at the matchup with the Cougars plus Joe gives his thoughts on what Fisch has done so far to reenergize the fan base and UA football alumni. He also recounts some memories of his playing days when he suited up for the Wildcats two decades ago.

Enjoy the show!