Arizona football: Offensive depth chart
Arizona has completed training camp and is officially 10 days away from its season opener against NAU to kickoff the third season of the Jedd Fisch era. Since taking over the Wildcats' program, Fisch has gone 6-18 but saw his team go from one win in his first season to five wins in his second year.
The progress is evident in wins, talent and roster construction as Arizona is a program that is clearly on the rise. Now, with camp over and expectations taking an uptake, it looks like the Wildcats are in good shape to potentially make a bowl game this season.
As the Wildcats head into the 2023 season, they return eight starters on the offensive side of the ball from their opening game against SDSU last season. However, with an influx of talent and position changes, there are still positions where the starter is unclear.
So, with the season right around the corner, I wanted to release my depth chart prediction based off what was seen during training camp.
I'll be going over the offensive side of the ball with my depth chart and breaking down each position and how they did during camp.
Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterbacks
Starter: Jayden de Laura
Backup: Noah Fifita
Breakdown - Unlike last training camp, quarterback Jayden de Laura didn't struggle to start things off and looked to have a good grasp on the playbook. He was able to make quick reads and make quicker decisions with the football, showing that his knowledge of the system has grown.
De Laura not only has been able to make quicker decision, he is also directing guys at the line of scrimmage and making sure everyone is ready for the play ahead. I know that sound minimal but it is massive and something he didn't do as often last season.
One thing that de Laura has been working on during training camp is adding muscle and good weight to his frame.
Why would he do that?
Well, having the extra weight will help de Laura in the run game when taking hits and the added muscle might help out his arm strength as well.
Now, did de Laura has his bad practices where he struggled and threw some interceptions? Sure, but that is going to happen during training camp and overall he looked improved from last season.
As for quarterback Noah Fifita, he had his good moments in camp and his bad moments too. But, it seemed like Fifita was working on the short game this camp and really didn't extend the field very often.
Overall, Fifita is getting better but there is a good sized gap between him and de Laura, which is to be expected and not a cause for concern.
