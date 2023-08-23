Breakdown - Unlike last training camp, quarterback Jayden de Laura didn't struggle to start things off and looked to have a good grasp on the playbook. He was able to make quick reads and make quicker decisions with the football, showing that his knowledge of the system has grown.

De Laura not only has been able to make quicker decision, he is also directing guys at the line of scrimmage and making sure everyone is ready for the play ahead. I know that sound minimal but it is massive and something he didn't do as often last season.

One thing that de Laura has been working on during training camp is adding muscle and good weight to his frame.



Why would he do that?

Well, having the extra weight will help de Laura in the run game when taking hits and the added muscle might help out his arm strength as well.

Now, did de Laura has his bad practices where he struggled and threw some interceptions? Sure, but that is going to happen during training camp and overall he looked improved from last season.

As for quarterback Noah Fifita, he had his good moments in camp and his bad moments too. But, it seemed like Fifita was working on the short game this camp and really didn't extend the field very often.

Overall, Fifita is getting better but there is a good sized gap between him and de Laura, which is to be expected and not a cause for concern.