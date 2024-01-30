Now, the Wildcats have officially found out what their Big 12 2024 football schedule will look like as they join a new conference next season marking the first time since 1977 that Arizona is going to be in a new conference.

A lot has happened this off-season with Arizona starting with the departure of Jedd Fisch to Washington, hiring new coach Brent Brennan and retaining the majority of its roster including star players Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan.

Arizona will have a non-conference schedule of New Mexico (Aug. 31), NAU (Sept. 7), and Kansas State (Sept. 13/14). The game against the Wildcats will either be on that Friday night, or on Saturday with an exact date to be determined.

Although the Wildcats will face off against Kansas Sate on the road in Manhattan, that game won't count as the first Big 12 conference matchup for Arizona because that game was scheduled as a non-conference game and couldn't be replace.

Then, the Wildcats will have a bye-week before starting their Big 12 schedule against Utah ( Sept. 28), Texas Tech (Oct. 5), BYU (Oct. 12), Colorado (Oct. 19), West Virginia (Oct. 26), UCF (Nov. 2), another bye-week, Houston (Nov. 14/15/16), TCU (Nov. 23) and it all gets closed out with ASU (Nov. 30).

Oddly enough, Arizona will open its Big 12 schedule with a former Pac-12 foe in Utah and close it with one in rival ASU.

The Wildcats will avoid both Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas. Those three teams went a combined 26-14 last season and the Cowboys played in the Big 12 Title game.

On another note, the Oct. 5 , matchup against Texas Tech marks a renewal of an old conference rivalry when the Red Raiders and Wildcats were conference foes in the Border Conference before Arizona joined the WAC.

The last time these two program played was the 2019 season when the Wildcats won 28-14 over the Red Raiders in Tucson.

Although Brennan will be in his first-year as Arizona's head coach, he has a roster that can compete for a Big 12 Title and potentially a College Football Playoff spot with the expansion from a four-team playoff to a 12-team playoff.